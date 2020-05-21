Note: Some of the senior citizens dining sites offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties could be closed. For dining site locations still open, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Also note that menus are subject to change.
Monday: Sites closed
Tuesday: chicken and gravy, corn, broccoli, bread with margarine, mixed fruit and milk.
Wednesday: sloppy Joe, potato skin, mixed vegetables, hot fruit salad, bread with margarine, milk.
Thursday: beef for manhatten with gravy, mashed Potatoes, peas and carrots, cherry crisp, bread, milk.
Friday: barbecued pork, potato soup, California blend vegetables, hamburger bun, pears, milk.
