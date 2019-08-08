Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: Swiss steak, cabbage with bacon and onion, country blend vegetables, bread with margarine, Moon Pie, milk.
Tuesday: pork fritter, roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, bun, mixed fruit, milk.
Wednesday: chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, juice, cookie, milk.
Thursday: pizza, peas, cauliflower, peaches, milk.
Friday: ham and beans, spinach, corn muffin with margarine, blueberry pear crisp, milk.
