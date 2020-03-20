Note: Some of the senior citizens dining sites offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties could be closed. For dining site locations still open, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Also note that menus are subject to change.
Monday: pork roast and gravy with potatoes and carrots, cauliflower, peach cobbler, bread with margarine, milk
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, juice marshmallow-filled cookie, milk
Wednesday: loaded potato tots, peas and carrots, blueberry pear crisp, milk
Thursday: meatloaf, baby bakers, green beans, bread with margarine, Mandarin oranges, milk
Friday: macaroni and cheese, ham, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple, milk
