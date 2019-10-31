Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.
Monday: chili, baby bakers, peach crisp, crackers, milk.
Tuesday: country fried steak, yams, country blend, bread with margarine, tropical fruit, milk.
Wednesday: meatballs with gravy over noodles, green beans, corn, strawberry cup, milk.
Thursday: scrambled eggs, one strip bacon, potato tots, apple slices with raisins, doughnut hole, milk.
Friday: chicken fajita, peppers and onions, broccoli, black beans, tortilla (for sites), mixed fruit, milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.