Note: Some of the senior citizens dining sites offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties could be closed. For dining site locations still open, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Also note that menus are subject to change.
Monday: chili, baby bakers, peach crisp, crackers, milk.
Tuesday: country fried steak, yams, country blend vegetables, bread with margarine, tropical fruit, milk.
Wednesday: meatballs with gravy over noodles, green beans, corn, strawberry cup, milk.
Thursday: scrambled eggs, 1 strip bacon, potato tots, apple slices with raisins, doughnut hole, milk.
Friday: chicken fajita with peppers and onions, broccoli, black beans, tortilla for sites, mixed fruit, milk.
