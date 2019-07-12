Senior citizens dining sites are offered in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Sullivan and Putnam counties. For dining site locations, call Mid-Land Meals at 765-477-7189 or 800-466-7189. Note: Menus are subject to change.

Monday: meat and cheese, vegetable soup, California blend vegetables, hamburger bun, spiced apples and milk.

Tuesday: fish square, macaroni and cheese, country blend vegetables, hamburger bun, Mandarin oranges and milk.

Wednesday: chicken patty, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, hamburger bun, fresh (frozen) fruit and milk.

Thursday: sausage patty, potatoes O’Brien, spiced peaches doughnut hole and milk.

Friday: country fried steak strips, garlic mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread with margarine, pineapple and milk.

