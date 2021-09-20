Seelyville Waterworks will be flushing fire hydrants beginning today until further notice. Daily flushing areas will be available by calling the Seelyville Water office at 812-877-2665. Information also is available at www.seelyville-in.gov and by text alerts.
Customers are encouraged to sign up for text alerts on the website or by sending a text to 888-777 and entering SEELYVILLEWW.
Monday’s flushing area will be from the Water Treatment Plant on Rio Grande, east to Fontanet, and areas north of Rio Grande.
Flushing hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Doing laundry is discouraged in the flushing area.
Customers may experience low pressure and discolored water when the hydrant near them is being flushed. This would be a temporary situation, lasting 30 minutes or less.
