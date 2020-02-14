See DNR at Indy Boat, Sport and Travel show

The Department of Natural Resources will have a strong presence at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, now through Feb. 23 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The DNR’s main location is in Tackle Town, in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion. The booth is a convenient one-stop shopping opportunity for licenses, state park passes, lake-use permits, Outdoor Indiana magazine, and a State Parks GO! (Get Outside) promotion.
For $79, the State Parks GO! Pack includes an Annual Entrance Pass to Indiana’s state parks and reservoirs, state forest recreation areas, and Interlake and Redbird state riding areas; the choice of a $40 DNR camping gift card or $40 State Park Inns gift card; and a backpack. Sold separately, the items have a $98 value. Hoosiers age 65 and older can purchase the same package for $59.
Free copies of the DNR’s 2020 Fishing Regulation Guide (also available at fishing.IN.gov), 2020 Recreation Guide (also available at stateparks.IN.gov), and other publications will be available. The fishing guide includes the dates of 2020 free fishing days, 2019 Fish of the Year winners, State Record Fish, crappie fishing locations and tips, and information about Indiana’s striped bass management program.
Division of Fish & Wildlife biologists will be on hand throughout the show to share program information and resources, as well as answer your fish and wildlife questions. State Parks and Inns will have a separate informational booth in the Travel and Tourism area of the show.
The Live Birds of Prey from Hardy Lake’s Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center will be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15. A “Snakes Alive, Snake Buffet” from O’Bannon Woods State Park will be offered Feb. 22.
Members of the Indiana Conservation Officers K-9 team will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 23. The public will have an opportunity to interact with the officers and their K-9 partners. All times of the events listed are subject to change.
