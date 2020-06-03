Wabash Valley Road Runners Club will host its Lace It Up! Kids Running Program as a virtual program this year.
The club's coaches will provide guidance, ideas and encouragement on the Lace It Up! Kids Running Program Facebook page Monday through June 29.
During this time of social distancing and many sports activities being canceled, it’s important parents encourage children to stay active, the Terre Haute-based club said in a recent press release.
"The Kids Running Program will practice from any location you choose," the club said. "Kids can run, jog or walk on the grass, sidewalk, trail or treadmill. Kids will run their appropriate distance at their pace."
As in past years, registered Kids Running Program participants will receive a T-shirt and free entry into “The Mile” race on July 4, which will occur in person. The Lace It Up! program ends with a pizza party on July 6.
Visit http://wvrr.org for more information and to register.
