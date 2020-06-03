Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.