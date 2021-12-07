Rose Holiday Pops returns to Hatfield Hall

The Rose Holiday Pops Concert is back to kick off the holiday season. This annual favorite takes place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall Theater. The show is free and open to the public.
The show features Rose-Hulman students performing in the orchestra, concert band, choir and jazz ensemble. At the end, they will all come together to perform favorite holiday classics and traditional tunes for a festive holiday gathering.
Tickets are not required. Seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Hatfield Hall health and safety policies currently require people to wear masks while inside the venue.
Concert highlights include the concert band performing “Brazilian Bell Carol” and “Ancient Carol Variants.” The orchestra will perform “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah” and “Fantasia on We Three Kings.” The jazz band will focus on the traditional songs with “Greensleeves” and Glenn Miller’s arrangement of “Jingle Bells.” Members of the choir will perform “Let the Earth Resound” and invite the audience to join in singing a collection of holiday classics.
