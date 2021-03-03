Terre Haute’s reTHink Inc. has been conducting a shoe drive since early January to raise funds for operational expenses.
Donated shoes will help reTHink Inc. earn funds to keep up-cycling programs open, support micro-enterprises in developing nations and reduce what goes into landfills.
Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at reTHink’s headquarters at 608 N. 13th St. Shoes should be dropped off by March 12.
Funds will be earned based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear. Those dollars will help keep various up cycling and empowerment programs open.
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to reTHink, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Shikha Bhattacharyya, the executive director of reTHink, Inc. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
