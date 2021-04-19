Marta Shelton, Janaki Nallapareddy and Shikha Bhattacharyya will fast on Thursday in observance of Earth Day and to help raise funds for Wabash Valley reTHink Inc.
For a $50 donation, individuals can have their name or the name of a loved one painted on a rock. Or, reTHink invites donors to paint with them during their fast from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Donors can buy as many rocks as desired, and/or monetary donations will be accepted.
The rocks will be placed in the garden at reTHink headquarters at 608 N. 13th St.
Donations also can be made for a customized memorial rock to honor a loved one. Email bethechange@wabashrethinks.com for a custom message and pricing.
Visit https://bit.ly/3mQ1YDa to make a donation and have a name painted on a rock.
For more details visit wabashrethinks.com or call 812-814-3009.
