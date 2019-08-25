Kathy Jo Auler, 62, passed away August 20, 2019, at 12:25 am, in the Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care. She was born January 12, 1957, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Byron W. Brentlinger and Lois E. Cooprider Brentlinger. Kathy worked as a night auditor for Holiday Inn. She loved spending t…