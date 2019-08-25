Many Americans have Canadian connections in their family histories and at some point will need to search the Canadian census records. Canada has a long settlement history and these census records can be grouped into three categories: 1) the censuses of the New France colony, taken by the French, 1666-1754, 2) those enumerated by the British, 1825-1870, and 3) the Canadian censuses, taken every 10 years, 1871 through the present.
The French began settling Canada in the early 1600s. They were soldiers, laborers, priests, fur trappers, and traders. In order to create permanent settlements of families, they brought marriageable women over beginning in 1634. In 1763 France lost all claims to Canada to the British. But 10,000 of the French settlers stayed in Canada and became the ancestors of today’s six million French Canadians.
The first three censuses of Quebec, New France – 1666, 1667, and 1681 – can be found online at https://genealogyalacarte.wordpress.com/2014/03/22/first-three-quebec-censuses-available-online/. These are the original census pages, in French, but readable. They list every person, including women and children, their names, ages, and trade. Also included are the Jesuit priests and Ursuline nuns who were serving in religious orders.
Other early French censuses can be found on https://thediscoverblog.com/2012/05/22/new-france-census-records/. Here, the user can click the various links for the census year and province of interest, then go to the digitized pages. Most of these enumerations list only heads of household. One of the listings is the 1727 census of New Orleans, then a part of France. The user can locate even more French censuses taken in the New World by reading and following the instructions at the bottom of the above page. Copy one of the French phrases provided and click on the “search” link to enter the copied phrase into a search engine. The results will be more links to additional digitized censuses.
The British acquired Canada from the French in 1763 following the Seven Years War (in America it was called the French and Indian War). Britain took censuses in the years 1825, 1831, 1842, 1851, 1861, and 1870. Most of these were regional or provincial censuses.
Canada began conducting its own country-wide enumerations in 1871. After this point in time they were carried out every 10 years in each year ending in “1.” There were a few additional censuses enumerated in the years ending in “6.” These involved certain provinces of Canada, and not the whole country. They were completed in 1906, 1916, and 1926. The last two censuses released to the public were 1921 (all of Canada) and 1926 (the prairie provinces). Recent changes in Canadian law allow for the release of a census after 92 years (in the US it is 72 years). The next Canadian census to be released will be the 1931 census in 2023.
Two sites list the Canadian censuses with links to their data. Go to http://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/census/Pages/census.aspx to the Library and Archives of Canada. Or, visit the FamilySearch WIKI at https://www.familysearch.org/wiki/en/Canada_Census to see a variety of links that will take you to either free sites or paid-for-view sites for each census. Several of the Canadian census years are included on FamilySearch, and these links will take you there directly.
