To help address hunger across Indiana this holiday season, ResCare Community Living is donating $45,000 to nine food banks throughout the state, including Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute.
ResCare Community Living will present the pantry at 707 National Ave. a $5,000 check and employees will help distribute meals and food items to those in need.
As communities across the U.S. continue to experience challenges related to rising food costs, supply chain issues and unemployment, food banks have become even more of a necessity. In Indiana, 834,530 people are facing hunger, 239,540 of whom are children, according to Feeding America.
ResCare Community Living has had a presence in Indiana for more than 30 years, providing much-needed care and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. ResCare Community Living currently operates in nine Indiana communities.
“This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for the opportunity to give back to local food banks across Indiana,” said Jay Naeem, vice president of Operations-Indiana, ResCare Community Living.
