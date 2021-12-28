Wabash Valley Road Runner’s club is taking registrations for its Trained in Terre Haute running/walking program.
Trained in Terre Haute is a training program to prepare athletes of all levels to compete in a spring half marathon, either in person or virtual. The half marathon training includes coaches for all levels (walker, beginner, intermediate and advanced), as well as a discount on a WVRR half marathon (in person, if available) or a virtual half marathon.
The first training run is Jan. 15 at Hawthorn Park. An information meeting will take place Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Participants will receive membership to WVRR, T-shirt and a digital training book. TNT includes two weekly group meet-ups. The weekly Saturday run takes place at Hawthorn Park at 8 a.m. and the Tuesday run at Torner Community Center in Deming Park at 5:30 p.m.
Basic membership, which includes TNT training, is $35. Family membership is $50, and youth memberships are free.
For more information and to register, go to http://www.wvrr.org/trained-in-terre-haute/.
