A first-ever Victory Half Marathon and 5K Race is set for April 10 at the Vermillion Rise Mega Park on Indiana 63, south of Newport.
Vermillion Trails Alliance, in conjunction with Crossroads Events and Timing, will provide runners customized race gear such as die cast finisher medals, race T-shirts and custom bib numbers with name if they register before Friday, according to the event news release.
The 7,000-acre industrial park is the former home of the Newport Army Ammunition Plant. The Start/Finish area for the event is 1051 W. Indiana Ave.
Participants will run a single loop on mostly paved roads past old military bunkers, manufacturing sites, shooting ranges and historic cemeteries as well as through some woodlands.
Runners must register at victoryhalf.itsyourrace.com.
Vermillion Trails Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation. Proceeds from the event will help expand its network of trail and recreation opportunities.
