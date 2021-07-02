Registration is open for the fifth annual Doc Acklin Race scheduled 7:30 a.m. CDT Aug. 28 at Paris High School, 14040 E. 1200th Road, Paris, Illinois.
The three-mile run/walk race will start at the school’s Cross-Country Team Race Course.
Registration deadline is Aug. 6 to guarantee a race shirt. Otherwise, entrants can register up until race day. To register or donate, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/DocAcklinRace.
Cost of the race is $25 per person .All proceeds will benefit the Horizon Health Doc Acklin Scholarship.
The race is sponsored by Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois and Paris High School in memory of the late Dr. James Acklin, who passed away Aug. 23, 2015. He retired in 1994 as a family physician at Paris Community Hospital. He also was a respected member of the Paris High School cross country team.
For more details call 217-466-4294.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.