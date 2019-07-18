Reece Oil Company Inc. will now provide its signature local fuel service as part of the Energy Division of Co-Alliance LLP.
Reece Oil has provided quality products, expertise, and personalized care to its fuel and oil customers in the areas of Brazil, Rockville and Terre Haute since 1979.
Co-Alliance LLP is a partnership of five established cooperatives with community roots extending back to the 1920s. Headquartered in Avon, the partnership operates more than 50 locations across Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio in the areas of petroleum fuels and home heat, agronomy, grain marketing, and swine and animal nutrition.
On selecting Co-Alliance LLP as a business partner, Reece Oil Company owner Monte Reece said, “Ultimately, we were drawn to Co-Alliance because of its unique cooperative roots and focus on personalized local service, while being large enough to offer competitive pricing. We were looking at many different companies and Co-Alliance is by far the best fit for us.”
Co-Alliance VP of Energy Todd Masten said “Reece Oil Company Inc. is prime example of successful companies we search for when looking to expand. We consider the Reece family’s strong ties to the area invaluable and look forward to continuing their tradition of exceptional service to customers.”
