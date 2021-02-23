Radiothon raises nearly $62K for St. Jude

Radio station WTHI-FM and the community raised nearly $62,000 Feb. 18 and 19 during the 31st annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Memphis, Tennessee.
HI-99 Morning Show host Party Marty credit listeners for coming through for the kids at St. Jude, especially after a year of incredible challenges.
“I know for many it has been tough times and yet you still invested in St. Jude and I can't thank you enough,” he said said.
Funds raised during the 2021 St. Jude Radiothon will cover the costs of continuous, aggressive childhood cancer research in the fight to eradicate life threatening diseases. Donations also will fund the cost of travel, treatment, housing, and food for patients and families at St. Jude who never receive a bill.
For more information, visit https://www.stjude.org. Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital can still be pledged by texting HI99 to the number 626262 or by visiting www.stjude.org/radio/WTHI.
