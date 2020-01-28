Putnamville Trooper promoted to sergeant

Indiana State Police superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of senior trooper Brent Robinson to the position of sergeant.
Robinson will serve as a recruit academy staff officer, at the State Police Academy located in Plainfield.
Robinson, is a 12-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He is a 1991 graduate of Jennings High School, in North Vernon and a 2006 graduate of Vincennes University, where he earned an associates degree in criminology.
In 2007, Sergeant Robinson graduated from the 67th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy, and was then assigned to the Putnamville Post, where he worked as a road patrol trooper assigned to Sullivan County.
During his career, Robinson has served the state police as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, a Field Training Officer, an Advanced Roadside Impairment Detection Instructor, a Less Than Lethal Weapons Instructor, Firearms Instructor, and as a Drug Recognition Expert. Robinson led the Putnamville Indiana State Police Methamphetamine Task Force for one year and has investigated over 100 methamphetamine labs. He has also worked as an academy counselor for the last four recruit academies.
Robinson is a resident of Sullivan County and has been married to his wife Regina for 13 years, and has two step sons, Austin and Devyn Robertson.
