Putnamville Trooper promoted to sergeant

LEWIS [mdash] Inez E. Carrico, 86, of Lewis passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Vigo County, IN on December 20, 1933 to James and Mammie (Sparks) Yates. Inez was a homemaker for her family. Inez attended Blackhawk High School. She attended and was a membe…