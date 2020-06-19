Area 5 ANR Educators with Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will present a composting program via Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. June 25.
Putnam County ANR Educator Jenna Nees will share tips and tricks for getting started with composting. “Composting for Better Results” will help you understand why you should compost and the do’s and don’ts to follow.
The program is free but advance registration is required by June 24 through https://tinyurl.com/PurdueComp.
Requests for accommodations should be directed to Dana Gadeken, dgadeken@purdue.edu, at the Purdue Extension-Vigo County office at 275 Ohio St. in Terre Haute.
