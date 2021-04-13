Economic and ethical implications of the "COVID Recession" will be explored during a panel discussion on Monday, April 19, on Zoom with questions welcome from the community.
The discussion, scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m., is part of the Economics and Ethics series co-sponsored by Indiana State University's Center for Economic Education and United Campus Ministries.
Community members can join the meeting by using the web address tinyurl.com/zoominginoncovid.
As part of the program:
• John Conant, an ISU professor of economics, will discuss the unique nature of recessions caused by global pandemics and how traditional policy responses might not be appropriate.
• Robert Guell, another ISU economics professor, will describe the impact on the U.S. economy and explain and critique government responses.
• The Rev. Drew Downs, pastor of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, will talk about the impact on the community, give examples of local responses and describe how people can be involved in those responses.
• Austin Guoli, a staff counselor at ISU's Student Counseling Center, will examine the impact on individuals and their mental health and outline possible resources.
For more information, contact Katrina Babb at the Center for Economic Education, 812-237-3773, or the Rev. Dawn Black at United Campus Ministries, 812-232-0186.
