Crystal Mikell Reynolds of Indiana State University and ISU conductor Roby George will present “Will You Remember My Name? — Three Unforgettable Terre Haute Black Women” at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Vigo County Historical Museum auditorium.
It has been Reynolds’ mission to bring awareness to the community of ISU’s unique history of diversity, states a museum news release. She will perform a reading with music on the lives of three exceptional black women alumnae: Ambassador Cynthia Shepard Perry, Aviatrix Willa Brown Chappell and Superior Court judge Z. Mae Perkins Jimison.
Cost to attend the program is included with admission to the museum and is free for museum members.
The museum is in the Vigo County History Center at 929 Wabash Ave. For more information, visit vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235-9717.
