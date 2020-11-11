The Mecca campus of Free Life Community Church will host a pulled pork barbecue fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Meals will be available for carry out or drive through in front of the church at 4924 College St.
The meal includes a pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, baked beans and roll. Children’s meals will have the option of applesauce as a side. Homemade baked goods also will be available for sale.
Tickets for adults are $10 and are available for pre-sale on the church’s Facebook page. Or, they can be purchased at the event. Children’s meal tickets are $6.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Christmas outreach ministries of Free Life Mecca Campus.
For more details, visit Free Life Community Church Mecca Campus Facebook page or call 812-201-4304.
