Wabash Valley Motorcycle Club will host its annual polar bear ride on Saturday.
Sign-in will be from 11 a.m. until noon at Archies Sports Bar, 2640 Prairieton Road in Terre Haute.
Last stop will be at 5 p.m. at the Young Mens Club at 9 E. Paris Ave. West Terre Haute. In-between stops will be announced on the ride.
The event is open to all motorcycle riders. Participation fee is $10 per person.
Riding in a vehicle is allowed for those unable to brave the cold, but a motorcycle is required to obtain a polar patch.
