Rose Drama Club will present "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Hatfield Hall Theater on the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology campus. A third performance will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country. The play is a fast-paced crowd pleaser and an instant theatre patron favorite.
Patrons are advised to check hatfieldhall.com for COVID-19 protocols.
Visit https://rosehulman.universitytickets.com/w/ for ticket information.
