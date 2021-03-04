The United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Substance Use Disorders Impact Council collaborated with partners in the community to bring a new tool to support substance use disorder treatment.
The two grants totaling $152,000 include an $87,000 Integrated Service Project grant from the Indiana State Department of Health and $65,000 from the Health Resources and Services Administration's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program planning grant, according to a United Way news release.
The funds will provide e-Intervention from CHESS Health, an online referral and patient tracking platform, that will create a healthier substance use disorder treatment and recovery eco-system by providing a closed-loop referral system linking the Wabash Valley together into one singular network with an emphasis on substance use disorder. The platform will send referrals to services such as therapy, healthcare providers, and more, to those in need of aid while providing real-time tracking and analytics, said the release.
The platform will provide real-time tracking of those referrals. The system will "push" a smartphone notification directly to the patient's phone application that will provide the referral information, resource locations, and instant three-way messaging between the referral sender, referral receiver, and the client or patient, making for a warm hand-off and making each client feel comfortable and informed entering treatment.
Next Step Foundation will implement the application. Grants that United Way secured through state and federal funding sources will provide the licensing fee and a full-time employee to implement the program over the next two years.
“According to SAMHSA, only 10% of people with Substance Use Disorder receive treatment," Dana Simons, executive cirector of Next Step Foundation said. "When the need for treatment is identified, too few people know where to find services for themselves or their loved ones. In the Wabash Valley, we do have a lot of options to assist those seeking recovery, but we do not have an easy and simple way to connect service providers with those seeking their services.
"Using this unique technology from CHESS Health, the e-Intervention platform will transform the referral process and make it easier for people to get connected to the appropriate level of treatment."
Visit uwwv.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.