Physician receives Chapman Root, Sagamore of Wabash awards

A well-known physician and rural health care advocate has been honored with two high profile awards recognizing his service to the community.
Hospice of the Wabash Valley presented the 32nd annual Chapman S. Root Award to Dr. Randall “Randy” Stevens on Thursday in the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm.
Stevens was also surprised by a presentation of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, a personal tribute usually given to those who have rendered a distinguished service to the state or governor of Indiana.
Throughout his 40-year career, Stevens has devoted himself to the health and well-being of his patients in a variety of settings. He has been integrally involved in the education of healthcare providers in many different disciplines.
His medical career began forming during his service in the U.S. Army. He was a medical specialist for the 76 Evacuation Hospital in Qui Nhon, Vietnam, from June 1971 to March 1972.
After graduating from Duke University in 1977, he worked as a physician assistant at Hamilton Center until 1983. He left that position to enter the Indiana University School of Medicine where he earned his medical degree in 1987. Following graduation, he began a three-year residency in Family Practice Medicine at Union Hospital.
During his residency, Stevens continued his work with patients at Hamilton Center. He joined the faculty of the Family Practice residency in July 1990 and assumed directorship of the program from 1995 to 2003.
Under his leadership, the residency was expanded from 12 to 18 physicians, and the residency program received national acclaim for its rural health focus.
He has received many awards for his work as an educator, being twice-named Teacher of the Year at Union Hospital. In 2000, he earned the Quality of Care Award for the State of Indiana. He was the recipient of the 2001 Weinbaum Award, which is Union Hospital’s most prestigious award.
He is considered a visionary in shaping the future of health care in underserved, rural Indiana. He has had a seat on the State of Indiana Perinatal Substance Abuse Committee since 2007.
Stevens has also influenced urban health care through his work for 10-plus years as the medical director of the Union Hospital Center for Occupational Health.
He has served as the medical director for the Vigo County Jail and the Vigo County Juvenile Center, continues his work with Hamilton Center and is well known for his expertise in substance abuse treatment and education.
He has been active in Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Wabash Valley, Vigo County School Corporation, Union Health Foundation, Union Health Board of Directors, Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors, Council on Domestic Abuse, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Board of Directors, the former St. Ann’s Health Clinic now known as Wabash Valley Health Center.
Stevens is supported in his many endeavors by his wife, Deborah L. Stevens, a family therapist and perinatal substance abuse counselor; and his children, Ann Stevens, Chad Stevens and Morgan Blake Halley, as well as five grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.