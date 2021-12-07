Phillipses make donation for Sullivan Central Plaza aquatic feature

The Heart of Sullivan, in conjunction with the city of Sullivan, has received a significant monetary donation from a local family to further quality of life initiatives in downtown. The money, donated by Dale and Betty Phillips, will be put toward the construction of the Sullivan Central Plaza aquatic feature.
“I have personally known the Phillipses since I was young,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said. “They have the kindest hearts and truly embody what it means to love and support your community.”
“Dale and I would like to thank the good Lord for his blessings which have enabled us to make a significant financial contribution to our hometown,” Betty Phillips said.
“The Phillipses exemplify what growing up in Sullivan is all about,” Lamb added. “Here in Sullivan, we take time to care, and we look forward to the future. This donation will serve the residents of Sullivan for generations to come.”
This isn’t the first time the Phillipses have extended a helping hand to their community. The couple also have contributed to the fundraising efforts of the Sullivan City Pool and the Center Ridge Cemetery.
“Betty and Dale have done so much for the community. The two have touched countless lives in Sullivan,” Lamb said. “To honor their dedication to our great city, we have decided to name the feature after the Phillipses. Soon residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the Phillips Fountain and all it has to offer.”
Phillips Fountain is one aspect of the Sullivan Central Plaza, alongside proposed plans to construct the Central Plaza Pavilion, connecting trails and public restrooms. The Sullivan Central Plaza is highlighted in the Wabash River Regional Development Authority’s READI proposal as a quality-of-life and tourism project. The Wabash River RDA has already pledged $100,000 in funds toward the Central Plaza project. This latest donation from the Phillipses, and previously awarded $20,000 grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and an additional $50,000 from Sullivan resident Jim Conner has expedited the entire process.
Phillips Fountain will be a place for everyone of all ages to enjoy. For more information on how to donate to the Sullivan Central Plaza project, visit wvcf.org/sullivancentralplaza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.