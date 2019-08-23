Terre Haute Tractor Supply Co. on Saturday will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more during their annual Out Here with Animals celebration – a monthlong event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the store, 4931 S. U.S. 41. Contact the store at 812-299-2161 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.
As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find a safe home for animals in need.
