'Pearls of the Wabash' reception is Friday

The coming of the Smithsonian Institute’s Water/Ways exhibit in West Terre Haute, hosted by RiverSCAPE, has inspired “Pearls of the Wabash,” an artistic-themed companion exhibit presented by River City Art Association in Swope Art Museum’s education center (former Halcyon Gallery) at Seventh and Ohio streets.
This exhibit will have a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and a meet-and-greet with artists Saturday.
“Pearls of the Wabash” will be on display until Jan. 2. Following the reception, the public can visit the art show during Swope’s normal hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The reception for “Pearls of the Wabash” is on a First Friday evening. Many activities will be taking place in the neighborhood of the Swope Art Museum. Swope is holding its opening reception for an exhibit of an original oil painting by the famous French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
In addition, the “Miracle on 7th Street” celebration on the street by the Swope will feature vendors’ tents, and neighborhood businesses will stay open.
