The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department will host “Pictures with Santa” in the Holiday House at Deming Park at 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Visits with Santa are free. Accompanying adults can bring their own personal device to take photos with Santa.
Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 6; 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12.
In addition, children are encouraged to place their letters to Santa in the mailbox in front of the Holiday House to be delivered to Santa by the Parks Department.
For more information call 812-232-0147.
