Engaging Rural Voters will be a key theme of the annual Parke County Kennedy-Obama Dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion in Rockville. The Legion’s chicken and noodles will be served for dinner.
Kent Yeager will be the guest speaker. After many years in agriculture and working for a large farm organization, Yeager is Deputy Chair for Rural Engagement with the Indiana Democratic Party. He is expected to discuss the needs of rural Indiana and how the values of the Democratic party relate to rural voters in Indiana, despite the largely urban image of the party at the national level.
Tickets for the annual event can be reserved through party Chair Nancy Swaim at 812-229-3677.
