The Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Organization will re-paint the pink ribbon at Sixth Street and Wabash Avenue at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2. The annual carnation sale had to be postponed again this year due to COVID concerns for the large group of volunteers required to make up the floral arrangements.
Instead of purchasing carnations, supporters can donate to the organization by mailing a check to Wabash Valley breast Cancer Survivors Organization, c/o First Financial Bank, Attn: Sally Whitehurst, P.O. Box 540, Terre Haute, IN 47808.
Donations are used for assisting women who are uninsured and cannot afford mammograms, as well as providing gas cards to get to and from doctor appointments. The organization also provides education about breast cancer and advocacy for women’s health issues.
