Pace Community Action Agency’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Sullivan and Greene counties have received funding through the American Rescue Plan.
The funds support the return to fully operational, in-person Head Start services for the children under age 5 most impacted by inequities exposed by the pandemic.
In addition to these counties, the program is now recruiting children and families for fall enrollment in Daviess and Knox.
American Rescue Plan funds will support programing for children who were not able to receive in-person services during the pandemic as well as rising kindergartners, children with disabilities, or other areas determined by community needs.
Head Start programs support children’s growth in a positive learning environment through a variety of services, which include early learning and development, health and family well-being. We serve infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children from low-income families.
For more on the Pace Head Start program visit www.pacecaa.org and follow on Twitter and Facebook.
