Ouabache Land Conservancy invites everyone to ring in 2022 with a New Year’s Day hike from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, at the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve at 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute.
Purdue University Extension Educators Phil Cox and Tabby Flinn will lead hikers around the Julius Schnyder Trail's tallgrass prairie and into the forest via the Marion Jackson Trail. Techniques to identify many of the 25 species of trees during the winter will be emphasized along the way.
No reservations are required for this free kid-friendly program.
Attendees are encouraged to social distance and wear good hiking boots. For more information visit www.ouabachelandconservancy.org, follow OLC on Facebook, or email ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
To get to the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, take U.S. 150 to St. Mary’s Avenue and turn west, drive past the St. Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance continuing west and turn left on Bloomtown Road, go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Avenue. Just past the bridge is the roadside entrance (on the right) to the preserve.
