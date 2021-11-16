The Noon Optimist Club of Terre Haute will partner with the League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet for the club's 87th annual Clothe-A-Child campaign.
“We’re excited about working with the Clothes Closet again to make sure that these children receive the clothing they need this year,” Clothe-A-Child drive chairman Don Wilson said in a news release. The Clothes Closet will help in the purchase and distribution of the clothes.
Noon Optimist members are working with Vigo County teachers to determine which children, in kindergarten through fifth grade, are eligible to receive clothing. The children, depending on their needs, will receive a new coat, hoodie, shirt, pants, socks and underwear.
The annual auction will take place online this year. Interested people can go to terrehauteclotheachild.com or text CAC to 812-232-9481. All proceeds for the Clothe-A-Child drive go to buying new clothes for about 1,000 children.
To make a contribution to the effort, make checks payable to the Noon Optimist Club and mail to Hayhurst Accounting, 519 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Auction items donated by local businesses include:
• A 1998 Ford Windstar from Vigo Dodge;
• A Queen-size sleeper sofa from Glidden Furniture;
• A Galanz 12-cubic-foot retro fridge in “Hot Rod Red” model # GLR12RDEFR from Ace Washer;
• Bronze/18K rose-plated earrings from Ross Elliott Jewelers;
• Bronze/18K rose-plated ring size 7 from Ross Elliott Jewelers;
• An autographed, framed poster of Trace Adkins;
• A tote bag of goodies from Culver’s;
• A bag of goodies from First Financial Bank;
• A year’s worth of pizza from Pizza Hut;
• An autographed ISU football;
• An autographed ISU basketball;
• A queen-size quilt from local quilter Judy Barnes;
• A charcuterie board made by Mike Barnes;
• An autographed Angelina Jolie picture;
• Furniture, toys, clothing, tools and more.
For more details on the auction, email Nick Telezyn at ntelezyn@wthitv.com.
