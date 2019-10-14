On the move

Local Government and Public Affairs Firm, RJL Solutions, expands its lobbying department with the hiring of Andrianna Hji-Avgoustis. A dedicated student, ambassador and former Legislative assistant for the Indiana Senate Majority, Hji-Avgoustis brings her passion for policy, change and legislation to the RJL Solutions team.
“I’ve had the pleasure to work within the public policy framework for the last six years, including the last three legislative sessions. I’m anxious to utilize what I’ve learned both in my educational background and directly with the legislators to impact the RJL family of clients and stakeholders,” said Hji-Avgoustis.
Hji-Avgoustis will work directly under the leadership of Rachel Leslie and alongside RJL Solutions’ lobbying and advocacy clients to advance efforts at a state level. Her background in public policy and government relations brings added proficiency and knowledge to the team while allowing the firm to expand in the Indianapolis area and statewide. Hji-Avgoustis will have a strong presence at the Indiana Statehouse in the coming 2020 legislative session, a scene she has become accustomed to in her previous roles working alongside senators Jon Ford and Michael Young.
“I’ve had the opportunity to see Andrianna at work at the Statehouse. She was not only timely, but strategic in everything she took on regardless of the issue at hand,” states Rachel Leslie. “I’m thrilled to bring Andrianna’s talents and relationships into the RJL client family. Her day-to-day interactions being positioned full-time in Indianapolis will grow our footprint into Central Indiana more firmly.”
Hji-Avgoustis is a graduate of Indiana University where she received a bachelor’s degree studying law and public policy. She is currently finishing a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in Environmental Policy and Sustainability. She is expected to graduate in May 2020 with her graduate degree.
