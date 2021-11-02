CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center at 1532 S. Third St. has added “Stars without a Heaven: Children of the Holocaust” to its rotating exhibition space featuring a series of exhibits from Yad Vashem – The World Holocaust Remembrance Center.
The new exhibit showcases the stories of the children who were robbed of their childhoods during a period of social and familial upheaval in Jewish communities.
“This 2-month exhibit is very powerful,” CANDLES executive director Troy Fears said in a museum news release. “Like our museum’s founder, Eva Kor, children of the Holocaust essentially lost their childhoods. With gripping photos and fascinating stories, this exhibit examines just some of the struggles that children of the Holocaust went through.”
Yad Vashem describes these exhibits as being “designed to promote dialogue about the Holocaust, to impart its universal lessons, and to foster connection to its relevance to daily life in the 21st century.”
The new exhibit will be on display Nov. 5 through Jan. 1. “Auschwitz — A Place on Earth: The Auschwitz Album” will be added to the rotating exhibit space in January.
CANDLES is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For up-to-date hours of operations and more details on the exhibit scheduled, like the Facebook page or go to www.candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
