Hutsonville, Illinois, Community Unit School District 1 invites all veterans and active service members to its Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. CST Nov. 10, in the Hutsonville Junior High School gym, 500 W. Clover St.
The student-led program will honor all local veterans, especially those from The Heritage veterans home. The guest speaker will be 2005 Hutsonville graduate David Allen Stone, who also will present his new original Nashville recording, “Bury These Burdens,” set to be released on Nov. 11.
“The song has a close connection for Stone, who is currently serving in the Army National Guard and has for the past 18 years,” according to a school district news release. “Stone will stress it is OK to ask a soldier if they are doing OK. Having deployed two times in his career and having seen the emotional strain it can put on a person and the impact the world has on a soldier’s return home, the song’s purpose is to help raise awareness of soldier suicides.”
