Musicians, Marines, sailors and singers got together Nov. 13 to make sure hundreds of Wabash Valley children will have a great Christmas.
The second annual ToyStock saw nine bands perform at the Joseph A Bray Detachment of the Marine Corps League in Terre Haute. Marines and sailor stood along Lafayette Avenue and accepted cash and toy donations.
At the end of the evening, the event had raised $15,650, a total likely to grow as online donations are added.
The event is the fifth organized by Musicians Giving Back, which brings musicians together to help charities raise money. This year, the group put on HuggieLuvFest (benefitting Covered with Love), FoodStock (benefitting Catholic Charities Foodbank) and ToyStock. Together these events generated more than $35,000, plus a lot of diapers, food and toys.
“The response by the people of the Wabash Valley has been amazing,” said Robert Flott, co-organizer of the events. “When we reached out and asked for help, everyone stepped up.”
Flott noted two special events helped push ToyStock over its goal of $15,000. “Elm Grove Tavern put on an additional fundraiser,” he said. “And the Marine Corps League had a big golf outing, then matched the amount raised.”
Last year, Toys for Tots gave out 11,050 toys to 2,066 children across the Wabash Valley.
For more information, or to donate, visit Musicansgivingback.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.