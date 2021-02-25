During March, which is National Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Mosaic in Terre Haute invites people to learn how they can help individuals with disabilities make connections and be a part of the community, even when isolating from the community for their safety.
Mosaic is hosting a free, online Discover the Possibilities event at 3:30 p.m. March 3. Members of the community are invited to participate in the 30-minute event.
To register, contact Brenda Tryon at brenda.tryon@mosaicinfo.org or 812-235-3399. For more details on the nonprofit organization, visit www.mosaicinfo.org.
“Even people familiar with Mosaic tell me they’ve learned something new by attending a Discover the Possibilities event,” said Kayla Sweet, executive director of Mosaic in Terre Haute. “Our goal is to break down the walls that keep people with disabilities from having community connections, even in a pandemic.”
Being connected to the larger community is important to people’s overall health.
“By some estimates, medical care accounts for only 10 to 20% of what contributes to a person’s health,” said Kayla Sweet, executive director of Mosaic in Terre Haute. “The other 80 to 90%, often called the social determinants of health, are things like friendships and connections to the community, a safe home and resources for everyday needs. Those are the things Mosaic has worked to provide for people since 1913.”
Mosaic is a whole-person healthcare provider in Terre Haute. Primarily serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the organization works to meet the diverse needs people present, including their needs for connection and belonging.
“Mosaic works to help people build those relationships through social activities, church and work,” Sweet said. “But it has been particularly challenging during the pandemic and using mainly virtual, online activities. It is something we’re not able to do without community partners.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.