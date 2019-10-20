The Monroe County History Center will host a free all-day genealogy conference, “Shaking Your Family Tree,” on Nov. 9, from 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Monroe County History Center, 202 E. 6th Street in Bloomington.
The event details, from their website, are as follows:
“Uncover new ways to dig into your family history with this one-day genealogy conference! Learn from local and regional experts how to utilize research tools to aid your search.
“There will be four sessions and a tour of the Monroe County History Center library archives during the conference.”
• 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. “Introduction to African American Genealogy,” in the Monroe County Public Library. “Join expert researcher Carretha Dulin Hale as she provides tips and tools for finding your black ancestors. An officer with Indiana African American Genealogy Group, Hale is the author of From Slavery to Statehood: A Family History in the Creek Nation.”
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch. “Attendees will be on their own to explore the eateries of downtown Bloomington.”
• 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. “House History How To,” in the Monroe County History Center.
“Architecture and neighborhood research helps genealogists connect places to family history. In this session Conor Herterich, Historic Preservation Program Manager with the City of Bloomington’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Dept. will teach you strategies for researching architecture including individual houses, commercial property, and neighborhoods. He’ll show you how to research non-traditional community resources to uncover your house’s history.”
• 2 to 3 p.m. “Getting Started with DNA,” in the Monroe County History Center. “Discover hidden clues and hints in your DNA to help you solve your family history puzzles. Nan Harvey, Genealogist with Nancestors Genetic Genealogy Guidance will share information on the different types of DNA tests currently available on the market and how different types of test results can be used in genealogy research.”
• 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. “Using the Monroe County History Center for Genealogy Research,” at the Monroe County History Center. “Megan MacDonald, History Center Research Librarian, and Monroe County Genealogist, and a panel of Research Library genealogy volunteers will show you how to use a variety of records and resources housed at the Monroe County History Center to aid your genealogy research. Expand your outline of names and dates by digging into the historical archives to find your family stories.”
• 4:15 to 5 p.m. Research Library Open House–tour the Monroe County History Center.
This conference is free. To register, visit https://monroehistory.org/events/shaking-your-family-tree-genealogy-conference/.
III
The Indiana State Library and the Central Indiana DNA Interest Group will host a free event on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Indiana State Library. The title of the program is “Using Genetic Genealogy to Advance Your Research.”
“This free workshop focuses on tips for advancing your genealogy research using DNA Testing. Topics will include: understanding the basics of Genetic Genealogy; analyzing DNA results and ethnicity estimates; utilizing AncestryDNA features; developing DNA research plans; and more. CIDIG team members will be available throughout the sessions to answer your questions.”
For more information or to register, go to https://calendar.in.gov/site/isl/event/using-genetic-genealogy-to-advance-your-research/.
