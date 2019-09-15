There are 15.7 million people who claim Italian ancestry now living in the United States. In the 100 years between 1876 and 1976 about 26 million Italians immigrated to the U.S. The earliest Italian immigrants were principally from the northern part of Italy. They tended to migrate in the 1880s (300,000) and 1890s (600,000); and actually many more northerners went to Argentina and Brazil in South America than came to the U.S. during this period. They tended to be artisans and tradesmen.
But around 1900 those immigration patterns changed drastically when southern Italians, particularly Sicilians, began coming to the United States in large numbers. From 1900 to 1910, two million Italian immigrants arrived. By 1920 over four million in total had landed. Many of these southern immigrants were farmers, laborers, and unskilled workers. After 1920, the numbers declined due to U.S. restrictions placed on immigration and then more Italians went to Canada and Australia; the majority of the later immigrants were again from the north.
Both the northern and southern waves of Italian immigrants were driven to leave their homeland by poverty and poor living conditions. Many were single men whose goal was to stay temporarily and earn money to send back home. Thirty to fifty percent of these men would return home within five years. They were known as ritornati, the returned. But many stayed, sent for their families, and settled here for good. Those who remained still kept in close contact with their extended families and their village back home.
Frank Arduini writes in Family Chronicle (March/April 1997) about the unique cultural differences that Italian immigrants brought with them to America. Compare, for example, the Italian immigrants to the Irish who came to America; although both groups left their homelands in response to substandard living conditions, the similarity between the two groups ends there:
1) While the Irish had been oppressed for centuries by foreigners (the English) occupying their country, the Italians “had a history of being oppressed by their own.”
2) Whereas the geography of Ireland made travel to different towns and across the countryside easy, the mountainous geography of Italy kept towns and villages physically and socially isolated from one another.
3) When the Irish came to America they had a shared sense of “Irishness,” but Italians identified strongly with their village of origin rather than with Italy as a whole. (Italy had actually only been a united country since 1871).
4) The Irish saw a value in organizing into large fraternal organizations, unions, and voting blocs whereas the Italians often did not even trust another Italian from a different village. The result was numerous separate Italian fraternal organizations associated with individual towns. The immigrants kept their regional loyalties in America to such an extent that some of the old regional dialects are spoken more today in America than back in Italy (which has now adopted one official dialect).
The geographical/political divisions in Italy that defined the identity of immigrants included first the rigione, or region, which is equivalent to a state or province. In the past, the rigioni were also characterized by their different linguistic dialects which were carried over by the immigrants. The next division is the provincia, or province, what we might call a county in the United States. Each rigione has one to several province. The next division is the comune, or community. This is similar to what we know as a township. This was the geographic level that Italians most identified with and were profoundly loyal to. It is where the majority of the vital records were recorded and kept. Most people in a comune were related by blood. They identified strongly with their paesani (people from their town). Comuni could be divided into frazioni (fractions), which were even smaller villages or neighborhoods within the comune.
More next week focusing on the records of genealogical interest in Italy.
