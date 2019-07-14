The construction and opening of the magnificent Terre Haute Opera House (later known as the Naylor Opera House) in 1870 attracted the attention of actors and musicians.
Two of the world’s greatest pianists were booked to perform in Terre Haute barely a week apart in early 1905.
The Naylor Opera House no longer existed in 1905. It was the victim of a July 21, 1896 fire. However, it established the tradition of attracting world famous celebrities that continued to work its magic until World War I.
Vladimir Pachmann was born in Odessa, Ukraine, on July 27, 1848. The “de” was probably added to his name later in life. He had three brothers serving as officers in the Imperial Russian Army who did not use that “nobiliary particle.”
Vladimir’s father was a professor at the University of Odessa and a celebrated amateur violinist who was acquainted with Beethoven and many other notable composers in Vienna. He was Vladimir’s only teacher until his son became 18 years old in 1866 and relocated in Vienna to study music at the Vienna Conservatory. While there, he studied piano with Josef Dachs and theory with Anton Bruckner.
Pachmann was the recipient of the Conservatory’s Gold Medal, making his concert debut in Odessa in 1869.
In 1882, Vladimir began touring Europe and was soon acclaimed a top pianist of his era. His concerts consisted almost exclusively of the works of Frederic Chopin.
One source suggested that Pachmann did not give his first U.S. performance until 1891, playing Chopin’s F Minor concerto with the New York Symphony Orchestra. In his opening concert in Boston, he played the same concerto and, like his performance in New York, it was an overwhelming success.
Critics raved about the “wondrous bewitchery” of Vladimir’s touch and the “magic fleetness of his fingers.” Philip Hale, critic for the Boston Herald, called Pachmann “a poet’s poet,” “a rapt interpreter,” and “the very spirit of Chopin.”
He was one of the earliest musicians to make recordings of his work, beginning in 1906 with recordings for the Welte-Mignon reproducing piano and in 1907 for the gramophone.
Over the years, Pachmann became famous for eccentric gestures and muttering during his on-stage performances. Critics James Huneker and W.F. Apthorph called him “The Chopinzee of the piano.” George Bernard Shaw once reported that Vladimir gave “his well-known pantomimic performance, with accompaniments by Chopin.”
In April 1884 Pachmann married Australian-born British pianist Maggie Okey, who later was known as Marguerite de Pachmann. They had three sons: Victor, who died in infancy; Adriano; and Leonide (called “Lionel”). The marriage lasted seven years.
Marguerite died in Rome on Jan. 6, 1933, at age 84.
Paderewski was born in Kurylowka, Poland, on Nov. 18, 1860. He was the son of Jan and Poliksena Paderewski. His mother, Poliksena, died only a few months after the boy was born and he was raised by distant relatives.
Ignacy apparently developed a love for music at an early age. He began taking private lessons from a tutor before he was ten years old. In 1872, at age 12, he was admitted to the Warsaw Conservatory of Music. When he graduated in 1878 he became a tutor of piano at his alma mater.
In 1880, he married conservatory student Antonina Korsakowna. The following year Antonina gave birth to a severely handicapped son. Antonina did not recover from childbirth and died several weeks later. In 1881, Ignacy left his son in the care of close friends and moved to Berlin to study music composition with Friedrich Kiel and Henrich Urban.
A chance meeting with famous Polish actress Helena Modrzejewska in 1884 set him on a career course as a virtuoso pianist. Modrzejewska arranged for a public concert for Paderewski’s further piano study.
After nearly three years of diligent study in Vienna and Strasbourg under Theodor Leschetizky, Paderewski made his concert debut in Vienna in 1887. That concert, and others in Paris (1889) and London (1890), were huge successes.
A large part of Paderewski’s great success stemmed from his stage presence, charismatic appearance and passionate oratory. By the turn of the century, he was extremely wealthy, donating to numerous charities and sponsoring buildings and monuments, including the Washington Arch. Moreover, he was fluent in seven languages.
In 1899, Paderewski married his second wife, Baroness de Risen, and the couple settled in the U.S., purchasing 2,000-acres in San Luis Obispo County and planting Zinfandel vines on the property. When the vines matured, wine was made at the nearby York Mountain Winery.
Early in the 20th Century and in the late 1930s, Paderewski was active in political issues. Because he was not associated with a political party, he maintained high credibility among constituents.
He is highly honored. Streets and schools are named after him in many cities in Poland as well as Perth Amboy, N.J. and Buffalo, N.Y. In 1960, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
