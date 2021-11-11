Menards stores are Toy Drive drop sites

Terre Haute Menards home improvement stores will serve as a Toy Drive drop site. A drop box will be located near the exit door to collect new and unwrapped presents purchased in-store now through the end of November. Donations will benefit a local organization.
"We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity to put smiles on the faces of less fortunate children in the community," states a Menards news release.
"A growing tradition in the Midwest for more than fifty years, experience the magic of Christmas by visiting the Enchanted Forest at Menards. Kids of all ages will be fascinated by the beautifully decorated trees, colorful lights, wonderful displays and Christmas décor that make up the Enchanted Forest. A visit with your family to the Menards Enchanted Forest might be the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit."
