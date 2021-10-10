Two informational meetings to discuss the proposed Clark County National Road Trailway are scheduled Thursday in Marshall and Casey, Illinois.
Both meetings are open to the public with the first at 5 p.m. CDT in Harlan Hall, 603 Locust St. in Marshall, and the second at 7 p.m. in Turner Arts Hall at Casey-Westfield High School, 306 E. Edgar Ave., Casey.
The meetings will provide an update and progress report on the Clark County Trailway development, as well as solicit input from the community, according to a University of Illinois Extension news release.
The Clark County Board of Commissioners hired Farnsworth Group, a national architecture and engineering firm based in Bloomington, Illinois, with offices in Effingham and Champaign, to conduct a feasibility study for converting the National Road which crosses through Clark County into a bicycle/walking trail. The study also includes evaluating opportunities to connect additional Clark County communities and local parks to the National Road trail.
Farnsworth Group representatives will be at both meetings to provide an overview of the feasibility study process and detail next steps.
Members of the Clark County Trailway Coalition also will be on hand to facilitate the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.