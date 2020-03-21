Due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order for all Illinois citizens to “shelter at home” and the Illinois Heartland Library System’s recommendation that all state libraries cease operations, Marshall Public Library in Marshall, Ill., will be closed until further notice. The library will continue to provide e-resources and up-to-date information concerning the coronavirus via Facebook and at marshallillibrary.com.
All library programming is currently canceled.
Patrons can still drop off items in the library’s dropbox.
For more information about COVID-19, refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus, and the Illinois Department of Health and Human Services at www.dhs.state.il.us.
