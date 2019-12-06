Marcia Carns joins First Financial Bank in Indiana

First Financial Bank welcomes Marcia Carns as a mortgage loan originator serving homebuyers in Brazil and the surrounding Clay County area. Her office is located at the Brazil 59 Banking Center, 7995 North State Road 59.
A resident of Jasonville, Carns is licensed as both an Indiana real estate agent and real estate broker. She worked as a broker for Century 21 in Northwest Indiana for more than 20 years. She has also been a mortgage loan originator 12 years for banks in Indiana and Illinois.
Carns has been involved with Indiana’s Distinguished Young Women (formerly Junior Miss) for 37 years. She has served on the state committee, as at-large co-chair and as the judges’ chair for Lowell High School participants. She is also a past member of Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce for Northwest Indiana.
A mother of three and grandmother of four, she and her husband enjoy travel, fishing, camping and spending time with friends and family.
First Financial Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Financial Corporation headquartered in Terre Haut and serving communities in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Corporation operates 82 banking centers and four loan offices with assets of approximately $3.9 billion.
