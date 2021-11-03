The Energy Assistance Program through Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc. began on Nov. 1. The federal funded program is designed to help low-income families with the high costs of home energy. Income eligible families are provided a one-time benefit to their heating and electric accounts to offset some of the cost of utility bills and to avoid shutoffs during the winter months.
New this year is the Water Assistance Program. Households can apply for water/wastewater utility assistance in the same application as energy assistance. The water assistance program is a temporary emergency program to help low-income households catch up on their water and wastewater bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the program does not require proof of COVID-19 hardship to apply.
Households that make 60% of the state median income or less are encouraged to apply for the program. Income guidelines and applications are available at: www.wicaa.org/energy.html or apply online at https://ihcda.rhsconnect.com.
Applications also can be picked up outside of each office during business hours.
• Vigo County: 812-234-3517; office at 705 S. Fifth St.
• Clay County: Call Vigo County office; pickup at 859 W. Jackson St., Brazil
• Putnam County: 765-653-4017; office at 620 Tennessee St., Greencastle
All offices are closed to the public. Call 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Those who have received a disconnect notice or if their service is already disconnected, should call one of the offices listed above.
To return an application by mail, mail to the Terre Haute office: Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc., Energy Assistance Program, 705 S. Fifth St., Terre Haute, IN 47807; or, fax to 812-242-6148.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.